Apple's biggest iPad ever will release this week

Confirming last month’s report from 9to5Mac, Apple said Monday morning it will release its biggest iPad yet, the iPad Pro, starting Wednesday, November 11.

Apple announced the news in a press release. The company says it will open online orders starting Wednesday, and begin selling the giant tablet in stores starting Friday.

The iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Retina display powered by Apple’s A9X chip, which is roughly twice as fast as last year’s iPad Air 2 — Apple’s claims it’s faster than 80% of PCs shipped in the last year. It also comes with an improved 8-megapixel rear camera.

The large tablet also comes with four speakers for full stereo sound, along with the ability to run apps side by side thanks to the new Split Screen feature in iOS 9.

The iPad Pro also works with a few new Apple accessories (sold separately). You can draw right on your iPad Pro with the $US99 Apple Pencil, and it also works with a keyboard case that props up the tablet, called the Smart Keyboard, which costs $US170.

Apple will sell the iPad Pro in three different colours: silver, gold, and space grey. Pricing starts at $US799.

Here’s Apple’s entire tablet lineup for 2015.

