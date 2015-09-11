One of Apple's partners accidentally revealed a detail about the new iPad Pro that Apple didn't tell us about

On Wednesday, Apple introduced its long-rumoured iPad Pro: a new mega-sized tablet with a 12.9-inch screen that works with Apple’s new stylus and keyboard.

Apple is positioning the iPad Pro as a tablet that’s more ideal for multitasking and productivity. At its event, it brought partners such as Adobe and Microsoft on stage to show how their apps work on the iPad Pro.

But there’s one detail that’s crucial for multitasking that Apple didn’t mention during its keynote: the amount of memory inside the new iPad Pro. Apple’s website doesn’t mention this detail either.

Adobe published a blog post on Wednesday following Apple’s event that indicates the iPad Pro has 4GB of RAM, as multiple reports such as those from ZDNet, Ars Technica, and others have noted.

Adobe has since updated its post to remove the line that mentions that detail, but ZDNet took a screenshot before it disappeared. Here’s what the post said, according to the publication (emphasis is our own):

During Apple’s keynote, we also demonstrated the extraordinary speed and precision of Adobe’s Creative Cloud mobile apps on Apple’s new iPad Pro. iPad Pro is great for creative workflows with a high res 12.9-inch touch screen display at 2732 x 2048 pixels, A9X chip, and 4GB of RAM.

RAM, or random access memory, is important for a device like the iPad Pro. The more RAM a device has, the more apps and programs it can run simultaneously without slowing down.

That’s essential for those planning to use the iPad Pro as a work device, especially since the new tablet can run full-sized iPad apps side-by-side in a split screen view.

To put this in perspective, entry-level laptops such as the cheapest MacBook Air come with 4GB of RAM. If the iPad Pro does have 4GB of RAM, that means it would have twice as much memory as the iPad Air 2, which come with 2GB of RAM.

Although this suggests the iPad Pro will be as powerful as a laptop, we’re also seeing smartphones enter the market with 4GB of RAM as well. The new Galaxy Note 5, for instance, has 4GB of RAM.

Apple declined to offer comment for this story, and Adobe hasn’t responded immediately to Business Insider’s request for comment.

