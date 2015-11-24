Here's how many giant iPad Pros Apple could sell

The Guardian Tim Cook holds the iPad Pro on stage during its unveiling in November.

Investment bank RBC Capital Markets has released a note that predicts Apple will sell three million iPad Pro tablets, around one million per month, after its release in November.

The main aim of the Pro is to boost the overall sales of the iPad line which have fallen at dramatic rates over the past years, dropping to below 10 million in Q4 2015. Apple currently sells two versions of the iPad — the Air and the Mini — which are aimed at casual markets. The Pro, however, is aimed at creative professionals and businesses.

RBC asserts that Apple will make $200 (£130) profit on each iPad Pro, resulting in total revenue of $2.4 billion (£1.4 billion) on $600 million (£400 million) in total profit. The iPad Pro starts at $799.

Microsoft generated $888 million (£590 million) in revenue from its Surface line of tablets in Q4 2015 (which the company measures between May and July) meaning that the iPad Pro is already two thirds of the size.

The iPad Pro has faced various complications since its launch, including a 4-5 week shipping time for its Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessories and a hardware defect that results in a useless tablet, an issue Apple has acknowledged.

