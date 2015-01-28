Big, Beautiful Photos Of What Apple's Next IPad Could Look Like

Apple hasn’t made any announcements regarding its future iPads, but we may already have a pretty clear idea of what its rumoured mega-sized tablet might look like.

Martin Hajek, a Netherlands-based artist that makes 3-D renderings of tech products, just posted a new batch of concept images of the so-called iPad Pro on his website and Twitter account. His images are based on reportedly leaked images published by Japanese magazine MacFan in December.

Apple is expected to release its larger-sized iPad sometime this year, and here’s Hajek’s take on what it may look like.

(Note: These are just concept images that aren’t affiliated with Apple and don’t reflect the company’s future products).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.