Big, Beautiful Photos Of What Apple's Next IPad Could Look Like

Apple hasn’t made any announcements regarding its future iPads, but we may already have a pretty clear idea of what its rumoured mega-sized tablet might look like.

Martin Hajek, a Netherlands-based artist that makes 3-D renderings of tech products, just posted a new batch of concept images of the so-called iPad Pro on his website and Twitter account. His images are based on reportedly leaked images published by Japanese magazine MacFan in December.

Apple is expected to release its larger-sized iPad sometime this year, and here’s Hajek’s take on what it may look like.

(Note: These are just concept images that aren’t affiliated with Apple and don’t reflect the company’s future products).

Here's how the iPad Pro could look in comparison to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

It would have the same circular Touch ID home button found on Apple's current iPads.

Like Apple's existing iPads, the iSight camera would sit just above the screen.

The edges would be slightly curved and thin, with a single row for the speaker grills.

Here's another look at exactly how much bigger the Pro model would be than the Air and mini.

The main difference in design is the larger bezels that frame the iPad Pro's screen.

Here's a full frontal view. You can get a better look at how the bezels of each iPad compare in size.

The iPad Pro looks gigantic compared to an iPhone.

Apple recently patented a stylus for the iPad, so Hajek created a concept of what it could look like.

There would be buttons along the side that allow you to control the iPad's volume.

A glowing Apple logo would be found at the tip.

It's a gorgeous stylus that appears to be made of metal like many of Apple's products.

The stylus appears to be about the size of a pen.

