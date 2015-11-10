Apple's giant iPad Pro will go on sale tomorrow

Apple The iPad Pro is bigger than previous iPads.

Apple has confirmed in a press release that the iPad Pro is set to launch on November 11 with an in-store roll-out happening later on this week. The Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessories will launch alongside the iPad Pro.

The roll-out is occurring in over 40 countries, according to Apple, including the US, UK, China, Japan, and Australia.

The iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Retina display powered by Apple’s A9X chip, which is roughly twice as fast as last year’s iPad Air 2 — Apple’s claims it’s faster than 80% of PCs shipped in the last year. It also comes with an improved 8-megapixel rear camera.

The large tablet also comes with four speakers for full stereo sound, along with the ability to run apps side by side thanks to the new Split Screen feature in iOS 9.

The iPad Pro also works with a few new Apple accessories (sold separately). You can draw right on your iPad Pro with the $US99 Apple Pencil, and it also works with a keyboard case that props up the tablet, called the Smart Keyboard, which costs $US170.

Apple will sell the iPad Pro in three different colours: silver, gold, and space grey. Pricing starts at $US799.

Here’s Apple’s entire tablet lineup for 2015.

Here is the full list of countries the iPad Pro is available in from launch:

iPad Pro will be available in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greenland, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, UAE, US, UK, Uruguay and US Virgin Islands.

