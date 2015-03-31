Alleged photos of Apple's giant iPad might reveal a second port

Apple’s next iPad might have two ports, if these images first spotted by HDBlog.it (via Apple Insider) are legitimate.

The photos clearly show an iPad — complete with Apple logo, rear camera and volume buttons on the side — but the model shown here curiously lacks mute controls, and it also reveals a small opening on the side of the tablet.

There is no such opening on current iPads, which suggests the next iPad might feature a second lightning port or a USB-C connector, which is the same universal port Apple introduced in its new MacBook.

USB-C’s key feature is it works as an all-in-one power source, reversible USB port, and connector for almost any display you could think of, including HDMI. This might help the iPad be better at productivity, so long as Apple and its developers can dream up more applications that take advantage of multiple displays working synchronously.

Of course, before we get too ahead of ourselves, it’s important to note that these images might not even be legitimate. Though Apple’s jumbo 12- or 13-inch iPad has been rumoured for a while now, we’ve yet to see much proof of this tablet. So, take these photos with a grain of salt, but don’t be too surprised if the final model actually does offer a second port for extra productivity.

Apple’s iPad business needs a spark right now: Sales have hit a wall, and it looks as though large-screened smartphones are at least partially to blame.

NOW WATCH: Watch Apple Unveil The Thinnest iPad Ever



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.