Apple's big tablet just got a new feature that makes it more like a computer

The iPad Pro can now update the software on accessories that are plugged into it, much like a computer, according to MacRumors.

The new feature comes as part of iOS 9.3, the beta version of the software, and was originally spotted by developer Stefan Wolfrum.

According to testing, the iPad Pro can update the software of a keyboard that is plugged in via a smart connector.

This means that accessories, such as keyboards or the Pencil, never need to interact with anything other than the iPad Pro.

Apple has positioned the iPad Pro as a computer which can exist on its own. CEO Tim Cook even went as far as asking who, exactly, would want a PC when given the Pro.

However, the Pro runs iOS which is the same software as the iPhone. This means that the tablet is resitricted in what it can do, especially when compared to Microsoft’s Surface Pro which runs Windows 8.

Adding the ability to update the software of an accessory means the iPad becomes more computer-like and less tablet-like.

