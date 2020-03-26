Apple's iPad Pro looks identical to a MacBook with this $200 keyboard and trackpad case

Brydge

Now that Apple has added official mouse support for iPads, accessory makers are adding trackpads to their keyboard cases.

Brydge’s Pro+ case with a trackpad makes the iPad Pro look like one of Apple’s own laptops, like a MacBook or MacBook Pro.

The new mouse support combined with Apple’s iPadOS operating system designed specifically for the iPad’s larger screen is one of the biggest and most important steps to turn iPads into effective laptop alternatives.

This is not a MacBook or a MacBook Pro – it’s Apple’s new iPad Pro attached to the Brydge Pro+, a keyboard case that has a trackpad and an aesthetic that’s nearly identical to Apple’s laptops’.

For years, Brydge has made aluminium iPad keyboards that look like they were made by Apple. But seeing the new rectangular shape representing the trackpad completes the picture.

And by adding the trackpad ot its keyboard case, Brydge is emphasising one of Apple’s biggest and most important additions to its iPads – the ability to use an actual mouse. Apple announced that it’s giving its new iPad Pro, as well as other iPads that support iOS 13 via a software update, true and official mouse support. iPads didn’t have official mouse support until March 22, 2020.

With mouse support, the iPad can finally start to realise its potential as a viable productivity device. Finger taps and swipes, no matter how intuitive, can only go so far in productivity – it’s simply easier and physically less tiring to make smaller movements with a mouse than waving an arm and hand around in the air all day.

Much like Apple’s MacBook laptops, Brydge’s Pro+ keyboard case is made of aluminium and has backlit keys. And it has a battery life of about 3 months with 2 hours of use per day.

Brydge

The company says expected battery life is up to 12 months if the keyboard is used for about two hours each day without backlight, or 20 hours per charge when running the backlight constantly.

The iPads themselves slip into rubber-padded hinge clamps on the Brydge Pro+, and you connect the keyboard and trackpad to iPads via Bluetooth.

Brydge

The Brydge Pro+ is compatible with the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st & 2nd Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd & 4th Gen).

Navigating around the iPad Pro with a trackpad looks like a similar experience as on the MacBook laptops.

Brydge

The best part is that you can do almost everything on the iPad without lifting your arm, hands, or fingers.

Brydge

Starting at $US200, the Brydge Pro+ is less expensive than Apple’s Magic Keyboard that starts at $US300.

Apple

And now that trackpads for iPad makes sense, other companies like Logitech are including trackpads on their cases, too. This $US150 case from Logitech comes in different models that fit the iPads that support iOS 13, and therefore will have mouse support.

