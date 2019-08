Apple has released their biggest iPad of all time. Here are some of the biggest changes to previous models including compatibility with a stylus called the Apple Pencil and a Smart Keyboard.

Produced by Chris Snyder, Corey Protin and Will Wei.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.