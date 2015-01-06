Apple's Giant iPad Surfaces In An Alleged Factory 'Sketch'

This 3D “sketch” is Apple’s alleged giant iPad, expected to launch this year, Nowhereelse reports (via MacRumors).

The French blog claims the photo was sent by the same person that leaked internal Foxconn sketches of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

The sketch appears to show the volume buttons on the side, the hole for the rear-side camera, and several speaker holes next the power button, which appears to be a new addition. Apple currently features speaker holes along the bottom of its iPads, but this would mean Apple is planning to have at least one row of speakers on top of the device.

This photo lacks the exact dimensions of the giant tablet, but Nowhereelse’s Foxconn source says it will be between 6.9-7.5mm thick, also confirming there will be “four integrated speakers,” hopefully to bolster the volume and sound quality of the device.

There’s no way for us to confirm whether or not the sketch and report are legitimate, but Nowhereelse has been relatively reliable with Apple rumours in the past, so just take this report with a grain of salt. If anything, it just confirms that Apple is indeed planning on testing giant iPad prototypes at its factories.

Previous reports have said Apple’s jumbo iPad — rumoured to be called “iPad Air Plus” or “iPad Pro” — say it will release with a screen measuring 12.2-12.9 inches, 2 GB of RAM, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the big iPad will ramp up production in Q2 for a late 2015 release date.

