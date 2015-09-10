HERE'S THE NEW IPAD PRO

Apple introduced the giant iPad Pro on Wednesday during its annual Fall event.

The main specs include:

12.9-inch screen.

Can run full iPad Air apps side-by-side.

A9X chip.

This story is developing…

Before Apple’s event, early iPad Pro rumours and leaks varied between a 12 and 12.9-inch display, and the rumour mill eventually settled for the 12.9-inch rumour as the event day approached. It was also reported that the iPad Pro would run on Apple’s powerful A9X chip, it would include Force Touch that would work with an Apple-built stylus.

There were also claims of an Apple-built keyboard accessory specifically designed around the iPad Pro that some were likening to the Microsoft Surface Pro 3’s detachable keyboard.

Rumours that the iPad Pro would be able to display two full-size apps with the Split View feature in iOS 9 also turned out to be true. The iPad Air 2 will also have Split View, but the side-by-side apps will appear condensed due to its smaller screen size.

