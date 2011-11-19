iPad 3 Production Will Start In January, Says DigiTimes

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Apple’s suppliers have orders for 3 million iPad 3 panels, Rebecca Kuo and Yenting Chen at DigiTimes report.They’ve already shipped one million panels, and are expected to ship another two million in November.



According to DigiTimes’ sources, Apple is expected to start production of the iPad 3 in January.

Apple is also reportedly looking at screens that are 7.85 inches. It’s unclear if Apple would actually offer a smaller iPad or not.

