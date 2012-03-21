Here's What Apple Says About All Those New iPads Heating Up

Photo: Theodore Ritz, Business Insider

Apple PR just released a statement to All Things D regarding the recent reports of new iPads heating up.Here it is:



The new iPad delivers a stunning Retina display, A5X chip, support for 4G LTE plus 10 hours of battery life, all while operating well within our thermal specifications. If customers have any concerns they should contact AppleCare.

So there you have it. If you have a problem with your new iPad, call support.

It’s not much of an answer, but that’s probably all we’ll get unless reports of warm iPads escalate even more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.