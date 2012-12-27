Analysis Suggests Apple's iPad Is Outselling Microsoft's Surface 50-To-1

An interesting analysis by “information massage therapist” A.X. Ian suggests that Apple’s iPad is outselling Microsoft’s new “Surface” tablet by an astounding 50-to-1 margin.



Mr. Ian analysed tweets made on Christmas Eve that included the phrase “first tweet from [____],” with the blank being “iPad,” “Kindle,” “Nexus,” or “Surface.”

The results are presented in A.X. Ian’s chart below.

Photo: A.X. Ian

While far from conclusive, these results are certainly interesting. And they don’t feel inconceivable. (Do you know anyone who has chosen a Surface over an iPad?)

As John Gruber of Daring Fireball points out, the analysis skews toward Twitter users, who are likely on the geeky end of the consumer spectrum (and, therefore, more likely to buy higher end iPads than, say, lower end Kindle Fires). But this skew shouldn’t hammer the Google’s Nexus 7 or the Surface, both of which considered to be high-end tablets.

Meanwhile, Berkeley professor Brad Delong asks a logical follow-up question:

If the sales ratio is anywhere close to what this analysis suggests, when will Microsoft start slashing the price of the Surface to $100 to try to get rid of the current inventory? Professor Delong is looking to pick one up.

