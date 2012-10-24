Apple Reveals The iPad Mini, New iMacs, And A Refreshed iPad

Apple just revealed a ton of new products. Below are our live blog notes from the event.



The newest product is the iPad mini, an iPad with a 7.9-inch display. It costs $329 at its lowest price, and preorders start Friday, October 26. The wifi model ships November 2. The wifi and cellular model with LTE ships two weeks later.

Apple also announced two new Macs. It revealed a 13-inch MacBook Pro with retina display, which starts at $1,699.

It redesigned the iMac to make it much thinner. The thin iMac was a show stopper. It looks incredible and it’s almost hard to believe there’s a full computer built into the thing. Photos are below.

In addition to all of that, Apple also updated the normal iPad. Even though Apple released a third generation iPad earlier this year, it’s on to the fourth generation iPad now. The new iPad has a faster chip.

More on today's announcements:

