Apple Launches The iPad Mini In China, No One Shows Up For The Launch

Apple launched the iPad Mini in China on Friday.Unlike other big Apple product launches, there wasn’t a frenzy at Apple stores, Michael Kan of IDG reports. He says, “early turnout for the device was nearly nonexistent, with not even a line forming outside the building.”



Before you go freaking out, and declaring the death of Apple in China, there is a reasonable explanations for this.

Apple had a new reservation system in China to avoid dangerous frenzies. When Apple launched the iPhone 4S, the lines were so crazy, it had to shut down the launch and not give out phones. There were riots. So, it created a new reservation system. Chinese consumers have to reserve a product online before they can buy it in the store.

It did the same thing with the iPad 3 launch earlier this year.

