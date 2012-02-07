Apple Might Lose A $1.6 Billion Lawsuit For Using The Word 'iPad'

Photo: www.flickr.com

China-based company Proview Electronics is suing Apple for $1.6 billion and an apology for alleged infringement for use of its trademarked iPad name, reports Apple Insider.Apple had initially bought the trademark from the company for $55,000, but the lawsuit maintains that the deal did not include rights to use the word “iPad” in China.



Here’s the thing—Chinese courts have already found in favour of Proview, but Apple is appealing the decision.

Xiao Caiyuan, a lawyer for the company, believes Apple will lose the appeal and added, “We have prepared well for a long-term legal battle.”

