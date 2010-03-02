Apple iPad Launch Delayed?

Canaccord Adams analyst Peter Misek says production issues at suppliers may delay the launch of the Apple (AAPL) iPad.



At the very least, these “issues” could reduce the number of units available at launch to 300,000 — far fewer than Apple’s estimate of 1 million units.

If that happens, expect long lines at Apple Stores and disappointed consumers.

Sales should be fine, says Peter, because the delays would only be temporary.

Here’s an excerpt for Peter’s report (via All Things D’s John Paczkowski):

“We have … heard that the upcoming iPad launch may be somewhat limited as a manufacturing bottleneck has impacted production of Apple’s newest device,” Misek writes. “An unspecified production problem at the iPad’s manufacturer, Hon Hai Precision, will likely limit the launch region to the US and the number of units available to roughly 300K in the month of March, far lower than the company’s initial estimate of 1,000K units. The delay in production ramp will likely impact Apple’s April unit estimate of 800K as well. It is also possible that, given the limited number of units available in March, the launch will be delayed for a month.”

