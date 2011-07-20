APPLE: 9.25 million iPads and 20.34 Million iPhones Shipped In June Quarter

Photo: AP

Apple announced its iPad and iPhone shipments for the June quarter.And the numbers are huge:



It shipped 9.25 million iPads and 20.34 million iPhones.

Mac shipments were a miss at 3.95 million, vs. a 4.2 million Street consensus.

iPods were another miss with 7.54 million shipments vs. a 8.4 million Street consensus.

