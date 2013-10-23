Apple Will Have A Live Stream Of Today's New IPad Announcement -- Here's How To Watch

Apple is going to announce new iPads today!

Our chief Apple reporter Jay Yarow will be reporting live from the event. You can follow all the news in his live blog right here. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Eastern.

If you’d like to watch the action for yourself, Apple will have a live stream of the event.

Here’s how to watch:

If you have an Apple TV, you can watch the event by navigating to the “Apple Events” channel on the main menu.

If you have a Mac computer or laptop, you can stream the event only if you’re using the Safari Web browser. Go to this link to watch.

If you have an iPad or iPhone, you can watch using the same link.

Unfortunately, Apple’s stream will only work on Apple devices running the Safari browser. You won’t be able to watch using an Android phone or tablet, Windows PC, or a browser that isn’t Safari.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.