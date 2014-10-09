Apple Sends Out Invitations For Its October 16 New IPad Event

Apple This is the invitation Apple sent to media and analysts.

Apple sent out invitations to media for an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event starts at 10 a.m. Pacific time on October 16.

John Paczkowski of Re/code reported last week that Apple will show off an updated version of the iPad Air. Apple will also reportedly give a final release date for OS X Yosemite, the new operating system for Macs. Finally, Apple is expected to show off a new iMac with a high-resolution screen, as Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac reported a few days ago.

It likely won’t be as big and splashy as last month’s iPhone 6/Apple Watch event. That’s because the new iPads won’t be a major redesign or radical upgrade from last year’s models. Most expect the new iPads to look mostly the same, but include internal improvements like faster processors and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor found in iPhones.

There’s also a chance we’ll find out when Apple will launch Apple Pay, its mobile payments system that works with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Business Insider will be there with live coverage and analysis.

