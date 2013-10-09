Apple Will Announce New iPads On October 22

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple’s Phil Schiller introduces the iPad Mini.

Apple will hold an event to unveil new iPad models on October 22, according to AllThingsD.

AllThingsD always accurately reports Apple event dates a few weeks before they happen, so you can consider this date very solid.

So what will Apple announce?

According to numerous leaks, Apple will introduce a new full-sized iPad with a thinner and lighter design that matches the iPad Mini.

Apple’s next iPad Mini will have a high-resolution screen, which Apple calls the Retina Display, but will have the same design as before.

Both iPads will have internal upgrades like faster processors. AllThingsD says the full-sized iPad will have the same new chip that’s in the iPhone 5S.

