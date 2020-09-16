Apple just announced a new iPad Air with a borderless screen and Touch ID

Apple iPad Air.

Apple held a big product event on Tuesday with new Apple Watches and iPads announced.

The new iPad Air has Touch ID and an edge-to-edge screen.

It will be available in October, starting at $US599.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple held it’s annual event on Tuesday, but without the usual new iPhone announcements. Instead, the event focused on other hardware, including Apple Watches and iPads. Tomorrow, Apple will launch iOS14, iPadOS, and watchOS7.

One of the highlight’s of the event was the new iPad Air, which was significantly updated and now resembles the iPad Pro. Apple resurrected the iPad Air last year as a mid-priced option between the regular iPad and the more expensive iPad Pro. The newer version comes with Apple’s latest bionic chip, plus new colours and a revamped Touch ID.

Take a look here.

The new iPad Air falls between the iPad Pro and iPad Air in price and size.

Apple iPads.

It comes in five colours: silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

Apple iPad Air.

It still has Touch ID, although it works slightly differently.

Apple iPad Air.

Apple moved the sensor to the top button, replacing the need for a home button.

Apple iPad Air.

It has an all-screen, edge-to-edge design on the 10.9 inch liquid retina display.

Apple iPad Air.

Several reporters have already noted the new iPad Air’s close resemblance to the iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Air.

Apple announced that the new iPad Air will have USB-C, joining the iPad Pro as the only Apple products that don’t use Lightning.

Apple iPad Air.

It will run on the A14 Bionic chip, which Apple calls its most advanced chip ever. It can execute up to 11 trillion operations per second.

Apple iPad Air.

It has a 12 MP camera, and a 7 MP FaceTime HD camera with improved performance in low lighting.

Apple

It will be compatible with Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple

The new iPad Air starts at $US599 for 64 GB, or $US749 for 256 GB.

Apple iPad Air.

Apple said that the new iPad Air will be available in October, with no more specific release date.

Apple iPad Air.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.