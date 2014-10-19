Here's How Apple's Newest iPads Compare To Their Biggest Competitors

Apple just unveiled two new tablets: the iPad Air 2 and third-generation iPad Mini. Both tablets are very similar to their predecessors, but come with some internal improvements. Not to mention, both tablets come with Touch ID in the home button, just like Apple’s newer iPhones.

Here’s a look at how Apple’s new iPads compare to their Android and Windows competitors in terms of specifications.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.