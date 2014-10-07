Almost Every Single Detail About Apple's Next iPad May Have Just Leaked

DoNews An iPad design concept (not affiliated with Apple)

Technology columnist Michael Andrew and his team atThe Michael Reportclaim to have obtained photos and illustrations of the second-generation iPad Air from sources within Apple.

The report closely lines up with rumours we’ve heard about Apple’s forthcoming iPad, which is expected to debut on Oct. 16. Andrew didn’t publish the pictures, but did describe some of the design differences in as much detail as possible. Here’s an overview of the changes outlined in his post:

The new iPad Air will reportedly come with Touch ID built into the home button, just as rumours have indicated.

It will also come in a gold colour option, according to the report.

The new iPad is said to come with an 8-megapixel camera instead of the 5-megapixel camera on the first-generation iPad Air.

As expected, the report says it will run on an Apple A8 processor and will come with 2GB of memory as opposed to the 1GB of memory found in the current iPad.

Apple may get rid of the 16GB option and could instead offer 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants.

The design is said to be almost identical to the current iPad Air, but the new tablet will be 0.5mm thinner.

Expect to see one row grill speakers rather than the two row grill on the current iPad Air.

The mute/vibration switch is said to be completely gone in order to keep the design super slim. The volume buttons are also more recessed.

We’re expecting to hear more about Apple’s next iPad later this month, but in the meantime, check out the full post at The Michael Report for more details on what it could potentially entail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.