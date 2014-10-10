Here's Some Evidence That Apple's Next IPad May Come With A Super Sharp Screen

Tinhte.vn A reportedly leaked photo of the next iPad Air (not affiliated with Apple)

The iPad Air already comes with one of the sharpest displays you’ll find on a tablet, but there’s a chance that the screen on Apple’s next iPad will be even more impressive.

A developer claims to have found a clue in the beta for iOS 8.1, Apple’s next software update for iPads and iPhones, that hints a sharper screen is in store.

Developer Hazma Sood said he discovered assets for “triple Retina” user interface elements for the iPad within the beta code for iOS 8.1, Apple’s next software update for iPads and iPhones, according to 9to5Mac.

A similar discovery was made before Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 last month, as developer James Thomson also noticed a triple Retina resolution in the beta for iOS 8 for iPhones.

Take a look at the image in Sood’s tweet below. It shows how sharp this triple Retina resolution would be compared to a double Retina resolution. Notice how the highlighted red circle looks much clearer than the others.

Some Apple frameworks on iOS 8.1 contain @3x iPad assets. Bring on the Retina HD iPads! pic.twitter.com/QY3rX0SLVy

— Hamza Sood (@hamzasood) October 9, 2014

So what exactly is triple Retina resolution? Daring Fireball’s John Gruber does a great job of explaining how this works for the iPhone, but basically, it means content would be displayed at three times the base resolution for the iPhone, which would ultimately result in sharper images.

Sood’s discovery aligns with previous reports we’ve heard about Apple’s next iPad. Reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple’s next full-size iPad will cram between 30-40% more pixels per inch than the current iPad Air.

We’re expecting to hear more about what Apple has in store for its next iPad at its press event on Oct. 16.

