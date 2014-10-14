Here's Everything We Know About Apple's Next iPad

Apple is just days away from holding its next major press event, where it will presumably unveil its next iPad.
Apple typically reveals its new tablets in October, so there’s a strong chance we’ll be seeing an updated edition of the iPad Air on Oct. 16.
Judging by the rumours and reports that have been floating around the web, it seems like the next iPad iteration will look almost identical to Apple’s current iPad Air.
The biggest changes will be under-the-hood improvements, such as the addition of a new Apple-made processor, and Touch ID in the home button.
Here’s a look at everything we know about the next iPad Air ahead of Apple’s big event.
The iPad Air is already pretty thin, but the second-generation model may be even slimmer. Specifically, it's rumoured to be 0.5mm thinner than the model Apple sells today.
It seems likely that Apple will put the Touch ID fingerprint sensor it introduced on the iPhone 5s in its new line of iPads. Various leaks from the past few months have made this claim, including a recent report from French blog Nowhereelse.fr. This is the same blog that leaked a ton of photos of the iPhone 6 before it was released, which turned out to be accurate.
Apple is likely to add a gold colour option to its like of iPads just like it has done with the iPhone. Bloomberg reported this earlier in October, saying it spoke with three people familiar with Apple's plans. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is probably the most accurate Apple analyst out there, also predicts the same.
A developer that's been working with a beta version of the next iOS update says he's found new screen resolutions supported by iPad, hinting that the screen may be a little sharper. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes the next iPad will squeeze between 30-40% more pixels per inch than the current iPad Air.
The next iPad is expected to look almost identical to the iPad Air, but with a few subtle design changes. Leaked specifications published by blog The Michael Report suggest it may feature one row of speaker grills rather than two, and the volume buttons may be recessed into the body.
The current iPad Air comes with a 5-megapixel camera, but Apple may bump that up to 8-megapixels with its next release, as Korean news source ET News reported in July. We've since seen other reports that align with this claim.
Apple typically upgrades the processor inside its new iPads, so there's a good chance we'll see the same happen this year. We'll probably see a variation of Apple's latest A8 processor (found in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus) appear in the next iPad, as The Michael Report also reported last week. The new iPad is also expected to come with slightly more memory (2GB of RAM vs. the iPad Air's 1GB of RAM).
Apple might get rid of the 16GB storage option with its next iPad and only offer 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB variants, according to The Michael Report.
