Here's Everything We Know About Apple's Next iPad

Tinhte.vn A reportedly leaked photo of the iPad Air (not associated with Apple)

Apple is just days away from holding its next major press event, where it will presumably unveil its next iPad.

Apple typically reveals its new tablets in October, so there’s a strong chance we’ll be seeing an updated edition of the iPad Air on Oct. 16.

Judging by the rumours and reports that have been floating around the web, it seems like the next iPad iteration will look almost identical to Apple’s current iPad Air.

The biggest changes will be under-the-hood improvements, such as the addition of a new Apple-made processor, and Touch ID in the home button.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the next iPad Air ahead of Apple’s big event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.