The Most Reliable Apple Analyst In The World Says A New IPad And A Retina Display IMac Are Coming Tomorrow

Apple is expected to begin shipping a new iPad and a 27-inch iMac model with a Retina display before the end of the year, says KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via 9to5Mac). Both devices are likely to be unveiled at Apple’s media event on Thursday.

Kuo has a reputation for making accurate predictions about Apple’s product launch cycle. For example, Kuo nailed nearly every detail about Apple’s iPhone launches for the past two years in a row.

This time around, Kuo has revealed some insight as to what we can expect in the last quarter of 2014 and early 2015. In addition to a new 27-inch iMac, the KGI Securities analyst believes a 21-inch Retina display iMac will be on tap for early 2015. Kuo says this model will likely launch alongside the Apple Watch.

The company is also believed to be working on a giant 12.9-inch iPad, although Kuo didn’t specify any timeline for its launch.

Kuo also made some predictions around rumoured products we probably won’t be seeing anytime soon. Apple won’t be revealing an iPad mini at Thursday’s event, and the MacBook line is unlikely to see any updates since Intel is reportedly facing issues regarding the availability of its latest processors. This means we probably won’t see that long-rumoured Retina display MacBook Air in the near future, if Kuo’s predictions prove true.

In addition to a new iPad and iMac, Apple is likely to make some announcements about its new Mac operating system, OS X Yosemite, which was unveiled in June.

