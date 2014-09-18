REPORT: Apple Has Another Major Product Unveiling Next Month

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new Apple Watch on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cupertino, Calif. Apple’s new wearable device marks the company’s first major entry in a new product category since the iPad’s debut in 2010.

Apple just introduced its new iPhones and first smartwatch, but it might have even more new products to unveil.

The company is reportedly planning an event for the second half of October where it will unveil a few more gadgets, according to Apple Insider.

The publication claims to have spoken with “a person familiar with the company’s pre-launch logistics.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple plans to hold an event to introduce new products in October. Re/code previously reported that Apple would debut its smartwatch in October, but then later reported that it would be introduced on Sept. 9 with the iPhone (the latter ended up being true).

Apple reportedly has a bunch of new products on tap that we have yet to hear about, but it seems most likely that we’ll see new iPads and more information on its upcoming Mac software OS X Yosemite. Apple traditionally unveils its new iPads at the end of October, and last year we saw OS X Mavericks officially roll out around the same time.

Twitter/ Steven Hemmerstoffer A reportedly leaked image of the second-gen iPad Air with Touch ID

If Apple does introduce a successor to the iPad Air next month, there’s a chance we’ll see it launch with the company’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor that debuted with the iPhone 5s.

Apple’s next iPad is also expected to come with Apple’s A8 processor, a better camera, and a new gold colour option.

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is planning to release a giant 12.9-inch iPad sometime next year, so there’s a chance we’ll get a peek at it next month.

There’s also been some buzz around colourful new MacBook Air laptops with Retina display, but we’ll have to wait until October to know for sure.

