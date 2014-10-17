This Is Apple's New iPad -- The iPad Air 2

Apple has officially unveiled its new addition to the iPad line — the iPad Air 2.

The device doesn’t look much different than the original iPad Air, but Apple says it’s even thinner than its predecessor. It’s also now available in gold.

Apple says that its new iPad has the best display you’ve ever seen on a tablet. Here’s a look at some of the key features:

It will run on Apple’s new A8X chip, which is a version of the chip that’s in its iPhone, but specifically designed for the iPad. It will also come with a motion co-processor for measuring movement and a barometer for detecting the temperature.

The company is really playing up the new iPad’s graphics performance, saying you’ll be able to play games with “console-level” graphics.

The home button now has Touch ID, just like Apple’s newer iPhones.

It will supposedly offer 10 hours of battery life.

Wi-Fi is expected to be nearly three times faster on the iPad Air 2 than the current model.

The iPad’s camera is also getting an improvement. The iPad Air 2 will feature an 8-megapixel camera just like the iPhone 6, and you’ll be able to take multiple photos with Burst Mode. Here’s a sample photo taken with the iPad Air 2’s camera:

Developing…

