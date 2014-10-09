Detailed Photos Of Apple's Next iPad Might Have Just Leaked

Apple is expected to officially unveil its successor to the iPad Air on Oct. 16, but we may already know exactly what it looks like.

Vietnamese blog Tinhte.vn (via 9to5Mac) published photos that claim to reveal Apple’s next iPad, complete with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the home button and redesigned speaker grills.

Based on a rough translation, it sounds like the Vietnamese blog obtained these photos from the same source that sent it photos of the iPhone 6 that turned out to be accurate. The photos seem to line up with every rumour we’ve heard about the iPad Air 2 so far, and the design looks very similar to that of Apple’s current iPad.

Here’s what the front of the next iPad will supposedly look like.

And here’s a closer look at its camera.

The home button is expected to come with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor, as shown below.

Notice how there’s only one row for the speaker grills rather than two.

The next iPad is also expected to be slightly thinner than the current iPad Air, although it’s hard to tell whether or not it’s actually slimmer in this picture.

And here’s what the volume buttons will look like. They’re slightly more recessed into the body, just like previous rumours have suggested. And there’s no mute button now.

Other than a slightly tweaked design and the addition of Touch ID, the next iPad is expected to come with a new processor from Apple, a gold colour option, a better 8-megapixel rear camera, and 2GB of memory rather than 1GB.

