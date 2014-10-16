REVEALED: Apple's New IPad Air And IPad Mini Show Up In ITunes

Apple is officially unveiling its new iPads on Thursday, but the company has already outed both tablets via iTunes.

In the user guide for iOS 8.1, Apple has posted screenshots that show the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3. Blog 9to5Mac was the first to spot the leak.

As the image above shows, it looks as if both the iPad mini 3 and iPad Air 2 will be getting a new Touch ID home button. Based on the photos, it doesn’t seem as if the iPad Air 2 will be much different from its predecessor in terms of design.

The user guide also tells us that Apple’s new iPads will support Burst Mode, which allows you to take multiple photos at once with a single press of the camera shutter.

We expect to learn more tomorrow at Apple’s big event.

