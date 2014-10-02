Yes, A Gold IPad Air Is Coming Soon

Martin Hajek A concept render created by Martin Hajek (not affiliated with Apple)

Apple’s successor to the iPad Air will come in a gold colour option just like its line of iPhones, according to Bloomberg, which says it spoke with people familiar with the company’s plans.

The company will offer this new gold colour option in addition to the existing silver and grey options available for the iPad Air.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple will add a gold variant to the iPad lineup. In early September, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty solid track record when it comes to predict Apple product launches, also reported the company would release a gold iPad.

Bloomberg’s report doesn’t mention whether or not Apple will offer the same colour option for the iPad Mini.

Last year, Apple unveiled the iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display in October, so if Apple keeps with the same launch cycle we could be seeing new iPads this month.

Other than a gold colour option, the second-generation iPad Air is expected to feature a Touch ID home button, a new processor made by Apple (probably called the A8X), and 2GB of memory.

At the same time, Apple is rumoured to be working on a giant 12.9-inch iPad, but don’t expect to see it until next year.

