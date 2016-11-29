Like the next iPhone, Apple's next iPad is apparently getting a total redesign

A new report from Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara adds two new claims about Apple’s next iPad, which is said to be getting a total redesign in 2017.

One of those claims suggests the next iPad won’t have a home button, which lines up nicely with rumours that the next iPhone won’t have a home button, either.

It’s unclear how Apple would implement the home button’s features, like Touch ID or even simply returning to the home screen from within apps, without a home button. It’s pure speculation at this point, but Apple could place the home button on the back of the next iPhone, like we’ve seen on several recent Android devices, or simply embed it (or hide it) in the display.

Previous rumours also claim the next iPad will also have a borderless design, where the front surface would consist mostly of the display. Yet, MacOtakara’s report claims it will have at least one relatively large bezel at the top of the device where the FaceTime camera is usually found, suggesting that it won’t have a fully borderless design.

If accurate, the latest claims help paint a picture of the next iPad and iPhone that’s awfully similar to the new Mi Mix smartphone from China-based Xiaomi.

The Mi Mix has a near-borderless design — there’s a single border at the bottom of the phone where the front-facing camera is found. Its home button is also on the back of the phone, making for a perfectly flat and smooth front surface.

Either way, nothing is certain until Apple reveals it on stage. Barclays analysts claim we can expect the next iPad in March 2017. As for the iPhone, we expect Apple will do what it’s done in past years and reveal the phone in September.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: 3 hidden iPhone features only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.