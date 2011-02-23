Apple Planning iPad 2 Event For March 2

Old invitation for an Apple event.

Apple is planning a big event for next Wednesday, March 2, where it will likely debut the next iPad, Kara Swisher reports.Earlier today, rumours started flying that the next version of the iPad was being hit by delays and it wouldn’t come out until June.



Coupled with some video of Steve Jobs that hit the web this weekend, the news moved Apple’s stock.

To offset the news, sources started saying the iPad wasn’t delayed. And now we learn about a new Apple event.

This news should prevent too strong a drop in the stock, and of equal importance, shift the conversation away from Motorola’s Android-based Xoom tablet which comes out this week.

