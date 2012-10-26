Apple's New Doodad Will Charge Your iPad Faster Than Before

We love the battery life on our iPad—once it’s fully charged. We just wish it didn’t take so long to charge from empty to full.



Now 9to5Mac reports that Apple has heard our cries and released a 12-watt iPad charger that can juice up your tablet much more quickly than before.

The previous 10-watt charger was underpowered for the newer Apple tablets, which have faster processors and fancier screens.

The new one costs $19 and can be purchased right here.

