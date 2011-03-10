Apple iOS Less Profitable Than Android For Pocket Legends Dev

By M.H. Williams



In the past few years, Google’s Android mobile platform has quickly risen to the top of the heap in order to catch Apple’s blockbuster iOS platform. While a recent study by Mobclix shows that

iOS games average more revenue per user than Android titles, some developers are finding the opposite to be true. Spacetime Studios, the developer behind the mobile MMO Pocket Legends, is finding that Android users are spending more on in-game purchases than their iOS counterparts. Spacetime was as surprised by the finding as you are.

“We’ve just been blown away,” Spacetime CEO Gary Gattis told Computerworld. “Android has become our primary interest.”

On Android, Pocket Legends is downloaded around 9,000 times daily, while the iOS version stalls out in the 3,000 to 4,000 range. On top of that, Android users play the game about three times more than iOS users, leading to increased revenue overall. Android players account for 30 to 50 per cent more revenue than Apple iOS users. All of this while the Android version is still lacking a seamless in-app purchase system, which is set to launch sometime this spring.

There’s an additional effect on in-game advertisements as well: Android players click ads around three times more than iOS players.

“This led us to stop advertising on Apple and throw all of our marketing dollars onto Android,” said Gattis. “It really just makes sense from a financial point of view.”

Spacetime chalks the difference up to a fledgling market and greater support from Google.

“Android’s a smaller pond for apps right now. The support on the Google side has been much more tangible — they’re really trying to nurture the gaming community,” added Gattis. “In some ways, it’s kind of like the wild, wild West, but that’s where the gold rush people made their claim. For us, the challenges have become opportunities.”

Any other developers out there finding Android worthwhile?

