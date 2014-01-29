Here's What It Could Look Like When Apple's IPhone Software Comes To Your Car

Web developer Steven Troughton-Smith made a video on Youtube of what iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system, would look like in the car. The Verge writes that Troughton-Smith was able to get an early look at the software and then emulated it on his Mac display.

Apple’s planned iOS in the car feature was announced last June, but the company’s projected release date could be sometime in 2o14.

Here’s how its supposed to work. Car manufacturers like Ford and Acura are going to create vehicles that can connect with Apple devices. The functionality is supposed to enable satellite navigation, iMessage capabilities, and Siri integration.

The video’s description scrolls through the various features iOS on the dashboard could have. Once you connect your iPhone, multitasking won’t be possible and voice recognition will be the best way to search for locations on Apple Maps.

There still could be more changes by the time the final product hits vehicles, but here’s a quick mockup of what it could look like:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

