Apple Hosting Secret iOS Developer Summit Next Week

Apple is hosting an event for iOS developers in California next week, we’ve heard from an industry source. The event begins next Tuesday, and runs for three days, we’ve heard.



We are short on details, and we have not seen any public information about it, but it sounds like this will be a more intimate version of the iPhone Tech Talks that Apple hosted around the world last year.

This year, app publishers may get some extra face time with Apple engineers, and perhaps some hands-on development help.

The big idea, it seems, is an effort to improve the quality of iOS apps available in Apple’s App Store. This comes as Google’s rival Android platform continues to look better to developers, and receives more of their attention and investment.

The timing makes sense, as Apple is gearing up to release a major update to iOS next month, version 4.2, which will be the first big update to the iPad software since launch, and will bring both the iPhone and iPad under the same software version for the first time.

What we don’t know: Who’s attending, how big this event is, what sort of sessions will be held, and whether Apple will host any sort of media event for the iOS 4.2 launch, which could potentially include demos of some of the apps that were worked on at the summit.

Have more information? Let us know: [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

