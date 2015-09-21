Apple's latest iPhone update is breaking records

Apple announced on Monday that people are downloading the company’s newest mobile operating system iOS 9 at a record-breaking pace.

As of September 19, Apple claims up to 50% of active iOS devices already have iOS 9 installed, which makes it the fastest adoption rate for a new version of iOS.

And this is before Apple launches its two newest iPhones on Friday.

“iOS 9 is also off to an amazing start, on pace to be downloaded by more users than any other software release in Apple’s history,” said Apple’s senior VP of marketing Phil Schiller.

Apple’s latest iPhone 6S and 6S Plus smartphones will be the first devices to come with iOS 9 pre-installed when they launch September 25.

iOS 9 brings several new features and updates, like a new Siri hub page where you can find useful information like your most often-used apps and contacts. It also features a new low-power mode to squeeze out an extra three hours of battery life when your phone is running low. Apple has also streamlined iOS 9 to be more power-efficient, giving your iPhone an extra hour of battery life during normal use.

