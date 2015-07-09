Your iPhone is getting a new feature that separates selfies from the rest of your photos

After Apple’s big iPhone update launches this fall, you’ll no longer have to sift through hundreds of photos to find your selfies.

Apple is adding a new folder to the Photos app called Selfies that takes all of your self portraits and stores them in one neat folder, according to reports from 9to5Mac and Apple Insider, both of which have played with Apple’s latest developer beta for iOS 9.

It’s unclear exactly how Apple’s software determines which photos are selfies and which photos aren’t.

Apple Insider believes that your iPhone is simply collecting all of the photos taken with your iPhone’s front facing camera and keeping them in one folder.

The blog claims that it’s done some testing to show that iOS isn’t using any type of algorithms to determine whether or not your face is in the photo.

The Photos app in iOS 9 is also getting a separate folder just for screenshots too, which Android has had for quite some time.

They’re small additions, but ones that are bound to make your photo library even easier to parse through.

It’s also important to keep in mind that this is just a beta of iOS 9. That means it’s an early unfinished version of the software, so things are subject to change before the final version launches in the fall. Apple is also expected to launch the public beta for iOS 9 sometime this month, giving non-developers a chance to try the software before its official release for the first time ever.

