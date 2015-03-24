Here's what's coming in Apple's next iPhone update

Two weeks ago, Apple released its most recent software update, iOS 8.2, just in time for its big Apple Watch event.

But 9to5Mac reports Apple is already getting ready to ship iOS 8.3, which has recently gone into public beta in case you want to try the software before its public debut.

If you own an iPhone or iPad, here’s what you can expect from the iOS 8.3 update:

You’ll now be able to ask Siri to make a phone call over speaker phone

Siri support for several new languages, including Russian, Dutch, Swedish, Portuguese, Danish, Turkish, Thai, and English for India

A whole new set of Emojis, now with more diverse skin tones

Improved login process for Google accounts

Support for wireless CarPlay, Apple’s software for using iPhone in the car

