Apple Just Released A New iPhone Update That May Solve One Of The Biggest Annoyances With iOS 8

Apple’s iOS 8.1.3 update is now available for the iPhone, and it fixes one of the issues many iPhone owners complained about when iOS 8 was initially released. 9to5Mac first noticed that the update was released.

The new update reduces the amount of storage required to install software updates on the iPhone. Apple previously required that you have 5GB of free storage on your iPhone or iPad to successfully download and install iOS 8.

Now, Apple seems to have addressed that concern shortly after it was hit with a class action lawsuit for not properly informing users how much space its software occupies on devices.

The rest of the updates are fairly minor, as you can see in the full list of bug fixes below. To update your device, head over to the Settings menu, select General, and choose Software Update.

