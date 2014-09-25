Apple's First IOS 8 Update Is Out Now, And It Promises To Fix A Lot Of Bugs

Apple’s first update for iOS 8, called iOS 8.0.1, is officially available for download.

The update will fix bugs associated with third party keyboards among a bunch of other things people have been complaining about since the software launched a week ago. To download the update, simply head over to Settings > General> Software Update.

Here’s the full list of bug fixes:

The update comes just days after some iPhone users voiced their complaints concerning iOS 8 on Twitter. It’s not necessarily surprising to see Apple issue a software update so quickly. When iOS 7 was released last year, the company put out a software update the following day.

