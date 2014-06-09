Here's A Good Example Of How Widgets Will Look In IOS 8

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces iOS 8.

At it’s annual World Wide Developers conference, Apple revealed that it’s next major iPhone update will support widgets in the notification center — a feature that’s been available on Android for quite some time.

Now, Philips, a company that produces everything from lamps to espresso machines, has already come forward to show what its widgets could look like in iOS 8.

The company tweeted out a concept of a widget for the app that works with its Hue smart light bulbs — showing how quickly iPhone owners would be able to access the app’s core features directly from the notification menu.

Philips’ Hue light bulbs are smart light bulbs that you can control using an app on your smartphone. This means you can change the specific colour, lighting, and mood directly from your phone.

As shown in Philips’ image, the widget would allow Hue owners to adjust these types of settings without having to dig into the full app.

Philips’ concept may not reflect the final version of its widget for iOS 8, but it gives a glimpse at the type of functionality iPhone users can expect when the update rolls out this fall.

