What Apple Is Planning To Change On Your iPhone When It Launches IOS 8

Apple is preparing a few significant tweaks for certain apps and system functions in iOS 8, the presumed next generation of Apple’s mobile operating system, 9to5mac’s Mark Gurman reports.

The ability to automatically erase message threads and the removal of the game center app might be some of the rumoured features embedded in the next update to Apple’s mobile software.

One intriguing addition to the next version may be inter-app communication. Essentially, this would enable apps to share data and communicate with each other. It would become easier to do tasks like editing a photo and then immediately publishing it on Facebook or Instagram. Currently, iPhone users typically have to take the photo and manually share it into one of these apps.

Gurman mentions that an API (application programming interface) for this feature had been in development for years and was supposed to launch with iOS 7, but ultimately was removed.

