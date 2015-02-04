Apple's next iPhone update may come next month, and it will include Apple Watch support

Apple The Apple Watch

Apple is planning to release a new software update for the iPhone, iPad, and iPad Touch in March, so those products can support the Apple Watch, according to BGR.

The update will bring some general fixes, but the update will largely focus on making sure Apple’s devices are compatible with its watch.

Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac previously reported that companion app for the Apple Watch would require iOS 8.2, so it’s not too surprising to hear that the update will focus on Apple Watch compatibility.

Apple has also released a new beta version of iOS 8.2, providing more evidence that the company is in fact readying its next big iPhone update. Other than adding Apple Watch compatibility, the update is said to fix a bug that prevented Facebook from working properly on some iOS devices.

The update is said to roll out in the second week of March, but there’s no solid release date just yet. The Apple Watch, meanwhile, is set to ship in April, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s earnings call last week.

