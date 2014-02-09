BAD NEWS: The IPhone Will Be Buggy, And Crash-Prone For Another Month

A lot of people have been complaining about their iPhones unexpectedly crashing.

Basically, whatever app is being used freezes, then a white screen with an Apple logo appears, and the phone resets itself.

Even Apple’s loudest supporters have complained about the bugs and crashes.

Last month, Apple promised it was working on a fix for the bugs, but it didn’t give a clue on when it would be fixed.

It’s looking like it won’t be until March.

Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac says Apple is likely to release an update to the iPhone’s software called iOS 7.1 in March.

That will be the first major update to Apple’s iOS software since it released iOS 7 last fall.

That update is expected to fix the white screen of death problem for iPhone users.

So, if your phone is crashing, the good news is that a fix is on the way. The bad news is that it’s still a month away.

