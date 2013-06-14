These Are The Biggest Changes Coming To Your iPhone

Your iPhones and iPads are about to look “flatter” because of iOS 7 – Apple’s new operating system that’s set to go public in a few months.
We got our hands on a beta version of iOS 7 so we could show you the coolest, most important new features coming to your Apple device.
Take a first look at how different an iPhone will look with iOS 7:
Produced by William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.