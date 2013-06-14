US

These Are The Biggest Changes Coming To Your iPhone

Steve Kovach, William Wei

Your iPhones and iPads are about to look “flatter” because of iOS 7 – Apple’s new operating system that’s set to go public in a few months.

We got our hands on a beta version of iOS 7 so we could show you the coolest, most important new features coming to your Apple device.

Take a first look at how different an iPhone will look with iOS 7:
 

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.