Here's More Evidence That The iPhone Software Is About To Go Through A Big Design Change

Apple is working on a new version of software for the iPhone and iPad called iOS 7.



Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac has spoken with multiple people who have seen or been briefed on the software and reports that the OS will sport a new, “flatter” design.

Here’s what Gurman knows:

The new interface is “very flat,” meaning a simpler and starker user experience. The level of “flatness” can be compared to the tile icons on Windows 8.

The interface is losing all signs of skeuomorphism, or graphics that mimic real-life objects.

Despite the seemingly huge change, iOS 7 is reportedly not more difficult to use than earlier versions. It’ll look slightly different, but the basics are all there.

The changes also include an all new icon set for Apple’s native apps like email, calendar, clock, etc.

The graphics will have “polarising filters” that will make it tough for other people to see what you’re doing on your phone.

Apple is also testing ways to add more information in the drop-down notifications centre, but those feature may not make it to the final version of the software.

The new changes are being overseen by Apple design guru Jony Ive who took over the company’s Human Interface section last year after former iOS software chief Scott Forstall was let go.

Ive has a different design philosophy from Forstall and even former CEO Steve Jobs. Both were huge fans of having life-like interfaces.

Apple is widely expected to announce and showcase some new features with iOS 7 at it’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June.

Read the rest of Gurman’s report for even more details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.